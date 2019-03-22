Bulgarian PM Borissov: It is Important to Have Brexit with Rules

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 22, 2019, Friday // 13:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Borissov: It is Important to Have Brexit with Rules facebook/boykoborissov

That is why this compromise has been made, the prime minister explained, NOVA TV writes. 


"The EU has always been a dialogue. It is important to have Brexit with rules. That is why this compromise has been made. We supported this solution. " This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Brussels.

 "May 22 is the cut-off date, because then the UK has to go to elections. March 29 will become actually April 12th. This compromise was made to allow the British Parliament to decide. If it does not decide, April 12 is like March 29'', Borissov explained.

"Why am I a pessimist? 1000 days were not enough, and we have a ready contract, Michel Barnier has done a great job, "Borisov said.

Tags: elections, Brexit, UK, 100 days, Boyko Borissov
