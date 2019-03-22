Bulgarian Head of State: There Should be no Doubt About the Transparency and Honesty of the Upcoming European Elections

"Free, honest and transparent elections are one of the biggest conquests of democracy and we have to stand up for every vote, and there should be no doubt about the transparency and honesty of the forthcoming vote for the representatives of Bulgaria in the European Parliament." This was stated by President Rumen Radev at his meeting with the leadership of the new composition of the Central Electoral Commission, which was attended by the new chairman of the CEC - Stefka Stoeva, as well as the chairman of the previous chamber - Ivillina Alexieva, the head of the presidential secretariat.



The President pointed out the fact that there is limited time until the election of our country's representatives in the European Parliament and stressed that the CEC's activities are a key factor for the commission's successful work.



As a top priority for the forthcoming vote, Rumen Radev has outlined the good organization. The election of MEPs is a task for the whole society. However, the reporting of the results, and especially the implementation of the electoral law, our society will rely heavily on the efforts and high professionalism of the CEC'', Radev said.



The head of state and the committee's leadership have discussed ways to reduce invalid votes and manipulations, the process of producing the EP chronograph, and the machine vote.



The president has pointed out that the criteria for division of the 3000 machines on the upcoming vote are important. "It is extremely important not to compromise the machine vote and to meet the expectations of the public," the head of state said, calling for software and physical defense of the machine vote.



Rumen Radev informed that after the EP election, he will organize a new meeting with the CEC and representatives of the State Agency for Electronic Governance to discuss the development of a map for the experimental introduction and adoption of electronic distance voting.

"Electronic voting is expected from millions of Bulgarians not only abroad but also in Bulgaria," he said.