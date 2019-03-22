Wizz Air - Best Low Cost Airlines For 2018 in the Central and Eastern Europe

Business » TOURISM | March 22, 2019, Friday // 13:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Wizz Air - Best Low Cost Airlines For 2018 in the Central and Eastern Europe pixabay.com

Wizz Air, one of Europe's fastest growing airlines and the leading low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe, was named Best Low Cost Airlines for 2018 in the Central and Eastern Europe Region and also received the Best cabin crew award, Econ.bg writes. 

The CEESAR Awards were presented at a gala ceremony in Poznan and were based on the opinion of the region's passengers.

The awards, which are among the most important and prestigious awards for the aviation industry in CEE, are recognition of Wizz Air's excellent performance, superior service and the growing market presence of the company.

The good year and results of the airline were also recognized on an individual level: Jozsef Varadi, founder and CEO of Wizz Air, was named CEO of the Year in Central and Eastern Europe by Jury, composed of industry experts and media representatives.

Wizz Air, low cost airline, europe, awards
