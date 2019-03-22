Bulgaria's Chief Health Inspector: Lack of Staff is the most Serious Problem in Health Care

Lack of staff is the most serious problem in health care. Currently, whole areas are served by up to two epidemiologists. This was stated by the chief health inspector, Dr. Angel Kunchev, on the air of BNT.



According to him, this process is very dangerous because even the perfect laboratories do not work alone if one does not have enough experience. "Over the years, huge health imbalances have accumulated, the whole system needs to be reviewed and order to come in," added Kunchev. In his words, pay is only one of the problems to which the factor with a lack of opportunities for professional growth can be added.



Dr. Angel Kunchev reported a serious shortage of cadres for parasitologists, virologists, microbiologists, epidemiologists. "I do not know in the last few years a young person that has focused on this area and the willingness of the state to react in an emergency situation is diminishing significantly, which is dangerous," Kunchev said.



He also commented on the subject of measles. "There are currently 112 fined parents and yet more personal doctors because of lack of compulsory immunization," said Kunchev, adding that it is most important that personal doctors inform about the risks in the absence of vaccination.