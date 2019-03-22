Former Greek Military Official Shot his Bulgarian Girlfriend and Killed Himself

A 70-year-old retired Greek officer shot his Bulgarian girlfriend and killed himself, Ekathimerini.com reported.
 
Police in Athens said they were investigating the death of a man who shot himself after trying to kill his partner, a 60-year-old Bulgarian.
 
The elderly couple was taken to an Athens hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but doctors could not save them.
 
Initial data came to the incident after a fierce scandal between the two.
 
In the midst of the conflict, the man pulled out a gun and shot at his girlfriend. Despite the many gunshot wounds, the woman managed to get out on the street to seek help from a nearby taxi driver.

