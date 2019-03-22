Fewer People with Higher Education will be Sought on the Labor Market in Bulgaria

More and more people with higher education will continue to work in positions that need less qualification. Forecasts are also expected in the medium to long term, especially for people with secondary education.

This is one of the conclusions made in presenting the forecast for the development of the labor market in Bulgaria until 2032. It was made by a research team under a project of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, financed under the Operational Program "Human Resources Development".

According to the analyzes, graduates working for positions requiring lower education are expected to be 41.6 thousand in 2022 and 53 thousand in 2032.

In 2022 nearly 1.5 million people with secondary vocational education will be needed.

At the same time, the number of people employed in the 15-64 age group will decrease and in 2022 it is expected to be 2,966 million or 3.4% less than 2018, said Labor and Social Policy Minister Bisser Petkov.

There is a positive trend until 2032 to increase the role of the manufacturing industry, which shifts trade from the first place by number of employees. In line with global trends, employment growth in education is projected to increase by about 30,700, an increase of 15.3%, and in the human health and social work sector, an increase of about 12,800, a growth of 9.1% Minister Biser Petkov said.

He pointed out that in 2032 the greatest employment was forecasted in the professions sellers in the shops - 162 900 employed, in the administrative specialists - 121 000 employees, the drivers of heavy goods vehicles and buses - 105 600, workers in the manufacturing - 92 600 employed , and mining and construction workers 73,700.

According to the Minister, there is a shortage of staff with a secondary education (about 94,000 people), which is likely to be filled by people with higher or lower education. At the same time, a structural surplus is projected for people with primary and lower education and those with tertiary education who will be redistributed where there are deficits.

In addition, the aging of the employed is expected, which is conditioned by the aging trend of the population as a whole. In addition, it is expected to continue the concentration of the population and busy people in the big cities - Sofia, Plovdiv and Varna, and every third person will be in the capital.