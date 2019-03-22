Nearly 80% of the Water in Bulgaria Goes to the Energy Sector

Business » ENERGY | March 22, 2019, Friday // 08:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Nearly 80% of the Water in Bulgaria Goes to the Energy Sector

Of Bulgaria's fresh waters, more than 78 per cent are used for cooling in the energy sector, 7 percent are delivered to households, 6 percent go to irrigation and the rest to other needs.

Losses in the public water supply account for 56.7 per cent, uncharged quantities of water are over 4 per cent, bills amount to 28 per cent of water resources, and 11 per cent to other water sources. This is reported by the National Statistics Institute on the occasion of the World Water Day, March 22, based on data for 2017.

It reveals that the average water consumption is 99 liters per hour per day, as the inhabitants of Dobrich, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Sliven, Targovishte, Shumen and Razgrad are the most frustrating. They use between 68 and 84 liters per hour a day. The most wasteful with a consumption of 99 to 126 liters per hour are the districts of Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Vratsa, Rousse, Bourgas.

According to the statistics, over 63% of the population is covered by public sewerage with sewage treatment plants, 12.6% has sewage system, but the waste water is not cleaned, while the remaining 24% has its own sewerage - ie pits.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria