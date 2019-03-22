Forum "Women. Technology. Time" Held in Sofia

How technology fits into the hectic daily routine of women who increasingly perform different social roles - mothers, wives, career professionals. This is the topic of a forum organised by the ‘Women Today’ magazine, a 75-year-old edition, reports BNT.

The conversation about the future is under the motto "Women, Technology, Time".

A survey conducted by Gallup International was presented for the first time at the forum. The results of the survey show that technology is increasingly helping women to catch up with men in the opportunities for career development.

Moreover, the new technologies empower women further - "in front of the computer, everyone is equal, and it turns out that ladies could do things better than men in many areas.

And, yet, the lack of self-esteem and confidence - this is the main reason the ladies still do not get involved in technology and the IT sector, said Vice President Iliana Yotova, who opened the forum.