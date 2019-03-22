Bulgarian Police Shuts Down 2 illegal Cannabis Production Greenhouses

Bulgarian Police Shuts Down 2 illegal Cannabis Production Greenhouses

The Bulgarian authorities have shut down two illegal cannabis production greenhouses and arrested two suspects, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

A total of 429 pots with cannabis plants and 64.7 kg of raw cannabis were found in the first greenhouse in the town of Gabrovo, some 200 km east of Sofia, the ministry said.

The greenhouse was furnished with extremely modern equipment such as irrigation system, ventilation, filters, and temperature and humidity control devices, it said.

A 52-year-old local resident and a 21-year-old woman from Sofia were arrested on the spot.

The investigation revealed that the man has built a cannabis greenhouse in the nearby village of Draganovtsi, and there the police seized another 301 pots with cannabis, 27.2 kg of raw cannabis and the relevant production equipment, the ministry said.

