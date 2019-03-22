Clear Sky until Noon, some Clouds later Today in East Bulgaria, Highs Between 14-19°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 22, 2019, Friday // 08:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Clear Sky until Noon, some Clouds later Today in East Bulgaria, Highs Between 14-19°C

Mostly sunshine before noon today and then more cloud for some time in Eastern Bulgaria, but no rain. This is what meteorologist Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency. Light northern wind. This will be a warmer day with highs between 14°C and 19°C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria