Clear Sky until Noon, some Clouds later Today in East Bulgaria, Highs Between 14-19°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 22, 2019, Friday // 08:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Mostly sunshine before noon today and then more cloud for some time in Eastern Bulgaria, but no rain. This is what meteorologist Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency. Light northern wind. This will be a warmer day with highs between 14°C and 19°C.
