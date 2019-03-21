Bulgarian MFA: No Injured Bulgarians in the Bus Incident in Istanbul

According to information from the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Istanbul today, a bus driver in the Beyazit district, who lost control of the bus, has hit about 10 parked cars and pedestrians. Two Bulgarian citizens were in the place of the accident, but they are in good health.

There were injured people in the incident, who were driven by ambulances to nearby hospitals. Among them there are no Bulgarian citizens.

No information has been received about other Bulgarian citizens affected by the incident. The Istanbul Consulate General is ready to assist if necessary.

Contact phones: +90 212 281 01 14; +90 212 281 01 15; +90 212 281 01 16.

