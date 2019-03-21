Sofia Innovation Workshop Will Solve Important City Problems

Innovation Workshop will be organized from March 29 to March 31 at the Sofia City Art Gallery, announced by the Association for Development of Sofia.



The initiative is part of the pilot project of the Joint Research Center of the European Commission "Science meeting Regions / Parliaments".



Sofia Municipality is selected as one of the participating cities and will organize the Innovation Workshop in partnership with the Faculty of Economics at Sofia University, the Sofia Development Association and Green Sofia.



The event will address three challenges facing Sofia and a large part of the cities in Bulgaria.



The aim is to gather the opinions and ideas of different groups of society and to arrive at solutions that could be put into practice.



The idea is that when people with different profiles and interests are brought together, there is a high probability that they will be able to reach effective solutions to the problems they face.