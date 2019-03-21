London Fashion Week 2019 – Highlights

The Fall 2019 season started off the season with a weekend-long event. Catwalk shows, designer shopping and talks from the experts in the fashion industry. This season was stylish yet modern and wasn’t short of heart stopping moments. Vivienne Westwood used the catwalk to deliver a message about climate change. Molly Goddard’s hot pink dress had everyone aflutter! Richard Quinn’s performance closed off the show with live music and confetti.

The real magic took place on the catwalks. With its primary colors, grazing lids, lips, cheeks and noses. The models took the catwalk by storm showing off the latest fashion.

New designers Erdem Moralioglu and Molly Goddard served inspirational and worthy moments...

Erdem Moralioglu’s has the power to make any women look like royalty in his designs. Like Cleopatra, the beauty queen with her jewel-toned colors and detailed designs. Erdem can transform any garment into something stylish. Cleopatra did the same, her wardrobe was a combo of Egyptian and Greek designs. Discover the mysteries of the Egyptian beauty queen on Cleopatra Plus Slots. Join Magical Vegas for this entertaining experience on Cleopatra’s stylish golden reels.

If you love big feathers, beading and layers upon layers of ruffles. Mary Katrantzou’s designs, which are works of art. She used marabou feathers for her designs. A dress that surrounds the body like clouds with its vibrant colors, which is perfect for any season.

Vivienne Westwood used her fashion and turned it into a protest. A mix of actors, models and activist walked the runaway with various garments. To address the issue of the climate change. The models wore clothes, aprons and tabards with anti-consumerist and climate change slogans. She wanted to get her voice heard through her designs.

New designer Molly Goddard declared balaclavas is the new trend in the Fall 2019. Models walking over air vents for the Monroe effect to introduce the new shape of her designs. Her colored designs were green, black pastel yellow and pink baby doll frocks. Fairy dresses with wide Peter Pan collars and minimalist overcoats. The most interesting design worn by the actress from the tv series ‘Killing Eve’, Jodie Comer. She wore a signature Goddard hot pink pouffe dress over a black bra with Balenciaga cut boots.

With his gorgeous floral gowns Richard Quinn stole the show. Are you into long and drapery or exaggerated volumes? With bubble hems and puffball shoulders. Quinn is the designer for you. Stunning printed dresses with broad shoulders, bejeweled collars and cuffs. The tailored suits bore shimmering embroideries and flattered the waist and hips.

Singer Freya Ridings the English song writer did a live performance to open the stage. Ridings performed live on the piano as the models glided down the runway.

The Fall 2019 was an astonishing celebration of talented designers around the world. It’s time to get out those favorite pair of heels, ladies! What were your favorite designers, highlights, celebrity sighting and outfits?