Bulgarian PM Borisov Discussed the Mobility Package with the President of the European Parliament

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani held a meeting before participating in the official opening of the Atanas Burov exhibition space in the EP. They discussed the issue of the Mobility Package by Members of the European Parliament, the Government Information Service said.

Antonio Tajani explained that the package would be dealt with on Wednesday at a proposal by EP President Guy Verhofstadt to be voted on in the last plenary session of parliament for this mandate next week in Strasbourg.

"I think this is in violation of the rules, because for the first time in the Chamber there will be a text that is rejected in the transport committee," Borisov said. The prime minister is determined that the decision on the Mobility package should be taken by the next Chamber of the European Parliament.

The President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, said he proposed postponing the examination of the Mobility package, but the Socialists and Liberals in the EP voted against.

Bulgarian MEPs will make every effort, together with their counterparts from the other countries affected by the measures in the Mobility package, not to vote in the EP's plenary session of the unacceptable package for transport workers.