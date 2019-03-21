12 Wine-Culinary Destinations of Bulgaria

The 12 wine-culinary destinations are digitized and available on the website of the Ministry of Tourism. They have been developed under the project "Share Bulgaria", which is jointly implemented by the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forests.

The Interactive Map allows one click of a selected destination to get information about tourist attractions in the region, typical culinary specialties and wine typical for the region. A description of the tourist attractions in the destination is also included, each marked with its exact geographical location. This can help tourists easily find those objects they want to visit.

In addition to an interactive map, the project is also included in the iLoveBurgaria platform. Through it, information can be shared by all users of Weber via Chat Extension, thanks to the service that was created by iLoveBulgaria's joint project with the Ministry of Tourism last year.

Wine-culinary destinations are selected to be 12 to match the number of months in the year. They include 55 municipalities throughout the country, nearly 120 tourist sights and typical wine and culinary region, over 80 characteristic foods and 12 traditional wines.

The expected effects of the project have contributed to the promotion of domestic trips as well as the popularization of less known tourist sites and attractions.

It will influence the recognition of the regions, will have a positive impact on the development of a number of municipalities, both in the field of tourism and the expansion of the local economy as a whole. We expect the initiative to promote the development of the wings of the seasons and to promote Bulgaria as a four-season destination.