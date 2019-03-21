Maria Gabriel: Startups Will Shape the Future of Europe

The European high-tech industry is growing 5 times faster than the overall growth of the economy, the EU commissioner said

Bulgarian EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel opened a high-level meeting of the European start-up community in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

In front of the leaders of the biggest startup companies, investors, institutions and journalists, she presented the European vision for the development of this strategic sector of the economy.

,,The European high-tech industry is growing 5 times faster than the overall growth of the economy', the EU commissioner said.

"The European dream exists. We see it realized in many of the stаrtups that are today among us. This success comes from the energy, ambition and creativity of people in this sector. My role as a Commissioner is to work to remove barriers and release the creative power of innovators'', said Maria Gabriel and gave an example - 28 out of 30 legislative initiatives building a single digital market are already a fact.

Commissioner Gabriel pointed out that much work has yet to be done to overcome Europe's competition with the US and China, which are investing more times in this area.

"Digital Europe will invest 9 billion in artificial intelligence, cyber security, supercomputers and digital skills. The European Innovation Council gives about EUR 500 million for innovation. The aim is to help startups, small companies, researchers and innovators who will create new ideas and markets. Additionally, their activity will be supported by the European Investment Fund of 2.1 billion euros'', said Maria Gabriel.