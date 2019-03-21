Bulgargaz Аnnounces a Competition For the Supply of Gas that is Not From Russia

Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Аnnounces a Competition For the Supply of Gas that is Not From Russia

This is the first time in the history of the company, reported NOVA TV. 


For the first time in its history, Bulgargaz announces a competition for a non-Russia natural gas supplier. Nikolay Pavlov, the executive director of the company, announced today.

"We launched an auction on March 15th. This is the first procedure that Bulgargaz announces for the purchase of natural gas outside Russia. There are clearly defined criteria and requirements for the participants. All are invited to submit their offer, "Pavlov said. According to him, this is "something new and important, which will be in the interest of Bulgarian consumers".

As for the virtual delivery point, the quantities are approximately 144 million cubic meters. Asked why Bulgargaz is launching this auction right now, Pavlov replied that there are currently conditions for buying a "blue fuel" at a lower price.

He specified that there is a possibility of delivery from Romania or Greece.

 

