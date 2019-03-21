Bulgarian Foreign Minister is on a Working Visit to Japan

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 21, 2019, Thursday // 15:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Foreign Minister is on a Working Visit to Japan facebook

Our Foreign Minister will hold a number of meetings in the Land of the Rising Sun, reported NOVA TV. 

Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva arrived in Tokyo. She is going to visit Japan on the invitation of her colleague Tarō Kōno and will participate in the fifth World Assembly of Women, which includes foreign ministers from all over the world and heads of international organizations.

The Bulgarian First Diplomat will talk about the challenges of human resources in a changing global society.

In addition to meeting Tarō Kōno with whom he will sign a Memorandum of Consultation and Cooperation between the Bulgarian and Japanese MFA.

Zaharieva will meet with the three honorable Bulgarian consuls in the country of the rising sun and will award five Japanese citizens with a contribution to the development of the bilateral relations

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Japan, memorandum, diplomacy, Bulgaria, Ekaterina Zaharieva
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria