Bulgarian Foreign Minister is on a Working Visit to Japan

Our Foreign Minister will hold a number of meetings in the Land of the Rising Sun, reported NOVA TV.

Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva arrived in Tokyo. She is going to visit Japan on the invitation of her colleague Tarō Kōno and will participate in the fifth World Assembly of Women, which includes foreign ministers from all over the world and heads of international organizations.

The Bulgarian First Diplomat will talk about the challenges of human resources in a changing global society.

In addition to meeting Tarō Kōno with whom he will sign a Memorandum of Consultation and Cooperation between the Bulgarian and Japanese MFA.

Zaharieva will meet with the three honorable Bulgarian consuls in the country of the rising sun and will award five Japanese citizens with a contribution to the development of the bilateral relations