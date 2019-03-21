The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission discusses how much to increase the price of the natural gas
The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission discusses how much to increase the price of the natural gas from April 1, reported NOVA TV.
Now the price is about BGN 44 per megawatt hour.
Bulgargaz, however, has already demanded an increase of 0.8%. The reason for the requested price increase is the appreciation of the dollar and the alternative to gas.
