The Mobility Package Еnters the European Parliament on Monday

The Mobility Package enters the European Parliament on Monday.
The proposal came from the President of the Liberals in the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, the Bulgarian National Television reported.
The package should be voted at the session for this term, next week in Strasbourg.
The proposed "Mobility" package has triggered the dissatisfaction of Bulgarian carriers and their colleagues from other Eastern European countries.
