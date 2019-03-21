The Mobility Package Еnters the European Parliament on Monday

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | March 21, 2019, Thursday // 14:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Mobility Package Еnters the European Parliament on Monday

The Mobility Package enters the European Parliament on Monday.

The proposal came from the President of the Liberals in the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, the Bulgarian National Television reported. 

The package should be voted at the session for this term, next week in Strasbourg.

The proposed "Mobility" package has triggered the dissatisfaction of Bulgarian carriers and their colleagues from other Eastern European countries.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European parliament, Mobility Package
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria