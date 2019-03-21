BSMEPA: April 1 is the Deadline for Registration for Participation in the ANUGA 2019 Exhibition in Cologne, Germany
BSMEPA organizes the participation of Bulgarian companies at the international exhibition for food industry ANUGA 2019, 05-09.10.2019, Cologne, Germany
Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises is pleased to invite you to take part in an international food fair ANUGA 2019 to be held from 05-09.10.2019 in Cologne, Germany.
ANUGA is held every two years and is the largest and most famous exhibition in the food industry in the world.
Deadline for submitting documents for participation – 01.04.2019 (Monday)
For more information, please visit the BSMEPA website – www.sme.government.bg
