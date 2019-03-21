Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr. Boyko Takov Met with Hungary’s Trade Representative Tomash Budai

Executive Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Promotion Agency /BSMEPA/ Dr. Boyko Takov had a meeting on Monday with Mr. Tomash Budai, the Hungarian trade representative in Bulgaria. The joint actions on organizing business representatives for business delegation and business forum as accompanying events at the Second Meeting of the Intergovernmental Bulgarian-Hungarian Commission for Economic Cooperation were discussed.

This meeting will be held from 15 to 16 April 2019 in Budapest, Hungary. Co-chairman of the Bulgarian side is Mr. Emil Karanikolov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Bulgaria, and on the Hungarian side Mr. Petar Sijardo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

Dr. Takov and Mr. Budai discussed the progress in the organization of the business forum in Budapest, during which bilateral meetings were planned between the business circles of Bulgaria and Hungary. Main sectors of interest are machine building, metalworking, electrical engineering, power engineering, research and development, environmental protection technologies, transport infrastructure and logistics, agriculture, agro-food industry, including wine and alcoholic beverages, furniture production, tourism, pharmacy, oil and natural gas, etc.