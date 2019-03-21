Belarus and Bulgaria to Share Information on Knowledge-based Developments

Belarus and Bulgaria agreed to share information on knowledge-based developments. The matter was high on the agenda of a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Bulgaria Alexander Lukashevich and President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Julian Revalski, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Embassy in Bulgaria.

The parties discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in science and technology, including implementation of joint research projects. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to support and encourage the exchange of information in innovations, technology-intensive and high-tech applied developments with a view to their promotion in Belarus and Bulgaria. The Belarusian party presented the information on the achievements of the educational, research and production enterprise Unitehprom BSU, including in part of development of anticancer drugs. The parties noted that the session of the Belarusian-Bulgarian working group on cooperation in science and technology will contribute to the development of ties in science.



