Bulgaria Winger Despodov to Miss Start of Euro Qualifiers

Sports | March 21, 2019, Thursday // 11:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Winger Despodov to Miss Start of Euro Qualifiers

Winger Kiril Despodov will miss Bulgaria's first Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia on Friday against Montengero due to muscle fatigue, the Bulgarian Football Union said on Wednesday, reports Euronews. 

The 22-year-old, who joined Serie A team Cagliari from CSKA Sofia in January, has also been ruled out of Bulgaria's visit to Kosovo on Monday.

Bulgaria coach Petar Hubchev has decided not to call up another player to replace Despodov, who was voted Bulgaria's 2018 player of the year.

England and Czech Republic are the other two teams in Group A.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria