Bulgarian Nurses are Again Protesting, they do not Believe the Promise of the Health Minister

Nurses go out on a daily protests, until their demands for higher pay and better working conditions are met. Their decision was made after a meeting with the health authorities, which took place yesterday afternoon. Expression of discontent will begin at 3:00 pm before the Health Ministry.



Health Minister Kiril Ananiev assured that there will be an increase in wages, and it is likely to happen as of April 1. However, in order to achieve a basic remuneration of more than BGN 900, according to the minister, BGN 80 mln will be needed, which can not be taken at this stage.

The nurses are not sure of the minister's promises, which is why they decided today to protest with tents in front of the ministry's building. This was made clear by the words of Maya Ilieva, who is among the organizers of the protest.

"Our requests are not fulfilled, so we are protesting again in front of the Ministry of Health, as well as throughout the country, on March 21st, and we will protest here and there everywhere in the country, we have only professional demands, we do not want the resignation of Minister Kiril Ananiev, on the contrary - we want him to work, "explained Ilieva.

For his part, Minister Kiril Ananiev stressed that he would increase the reception, make the state pay for scholarships for general medicine and pediatrics, and increase the salaries of medical staff. Protesters, however, can not see this increase as it will become a fact from April 1st, Ananiev also said, adding that he has not promised specific numbers in terms of increased salaries.



The protesters spoke of a conflict with the national organization representing them, as well as with the pressure exerted by hospital directors. "For example, at Pirogov, a colleague, who was at the first meeting with the Minister, was seconded to another department by Prof. Asen Baltov on her first working day," she said.

"If we do the current one for every healthcare professional as a basic salary and make it 950 leva, without taking the extra additional salaries that are income for the person, then we will need somewhere between 77-78 million. lev, "said Minister Ananiev.



The proposal of the Minister is, together with the protesters, to make a methodology for the distribution of the increase provided for salaries.