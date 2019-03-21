Taxi Drivers in Sofia are Protesting

A protest of taxi drivers in Sofia will make traffic difficult this afternoon. Their dissatisfaction is against a company, Maxim, that carries out services similar to Uber's services.



The taxi cars will be gathered in the 7th kilometer, in Druzhba and Mladost, until 13.45. After that the monument Alexander Nevski will go on Tsarigradsko shosse. In connection with the protest from 7.00 am today until the end of the procession it is forbidden to stay and park the northwest arc of "St. Al. Nevski "between" Oborishte "Str. And" 11th August "Str., Behind the church" St. Sofia"; on Oborishte Str., between "GS" Str. Rakovski "and" Sv. Al. Nevsky "; as well as between "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and "Sv. Alexander Nevsky"; of the southeastern arc of "St. Al. Nevski ", reported from Sofia Municipality.



For the time from 13.00 to 14.30 it is allowed to park the cars involved in the procession in right lane on Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd. between the 7th kilometer and Vranja in the direction of the center outside the range of the public transport stops and the zones for rebuilding.



The protest against the company, which, according to the organizers, has been doing unregulated transport for one year is supported by the National Taxi Union, the Taxi Union, the National Union of Carriers in Bulgaria and the Association of Taxi Syndicates in Bulgaria.