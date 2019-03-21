After Meeting with GERB: Volya Party will Stay in Parliament

The MPs from Volya party will stay in Parliament. This emerged after a meeting on March 20 between Volya leader Vesselin Mareshki and GERB PG leader Tsvetan Tsvetanov, reports BNT.

Last week Volya left the Parliament for a day saying they were dissatisfied that MPs did not discuss topics, which were important to people and asked for a meeting with GERB to discuss the policies of the ruling majority. Following today’s meeting, however, they said they were impressed by the goals of the ruling parties and therefore would stay in Parliament.

At the meeting, GERB presented their governance programme, in which the minimum pension is set to become 240 BGn by the end of the term in office. It turned out that the same was envisaged in the programme of Volya party.