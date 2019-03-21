After Meeting with GERB: Volya Party will Stay in Parliament

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 21, 2019, Thursday // 09:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: After Meeting with GERB: Volya Party will Stay in Parliament

The MPs from Volya party will stay in Parliament. This emerged after a meeting on March 20 between Volya leader Vesselin Mareshki and GERB PG leader Tsvetan Tsvetanov, reports BNT. 

Last week Volya left the Parliament for a day saying they were dissatisfied that MPs did not discuss topics, which were important to people and asked for a meeting with GERB to discuss the policies of the ruling majority. Following today’s meeting, however, they said they were impressed by the goals of the ruling parties and therefore would stay in Parliament.

At the meeting, GERB presented their governance programme, in which the minimum pension is set to become 240 BGn by the end of the term in office. It turned out that the same was envisaged in the programme of Volya party.

 
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria