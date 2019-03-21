Cloudy Skies with Rain this Afternoon in some Regions of Bulgaria
Cloudy skies today over most of the country. In the afternoon it will rain in some places, mostly in the mountainous regions. Broken clouds over Eastern Bulgaria, often clearing to sunshine. A light to moderate wind from north-northeast will continue today. Temperature highs mostly between 12°C and 17°C, meteorologist Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
