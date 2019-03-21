Cloudy Skies with Rain this Afternoon in some Regions of Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 21, 2019, Thursday // 09:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cloudy Skies with Rain this Afternoon in some Regions of Bulgaria

Cloudy skies today over most of the country. In the afternoon it will rain in some places, mostly in the mountainous regions. Broken clouds over Eastern Bulgaria, often clearing to sunshine. A light to moderate wind from north-northeast will continue today. Temperature highs mostly between 12°C and 17°C, meteorologist Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria