World Happiness Report: Bulgaria is Ranked 97th in the World

Bulgaria is ranked 97th in the world in happiness between Cameroon and Ghana, being more unhappy than almost all Balkan countries, according to World Happiness Report 2019, quoted by Econ.bg

Many foreigners who visit our country mark a very repulsive trait in the Bulgarians - always complaining about everything and its pessimism.

Our country is far behind its neighbours on this indicator: Serbia is 70, Montenegro - 73, Croatia - 75 Turkey - 79, Greece - 82, Macedonia - 84.

The Romanians whose country we always compare to Bulgaria, in the EU, are twice as happy as we are. They are in the highest position of all the Balkans - 48.

Even a Moldavian country is far happier than us. The country, which is neither a NATO member nor a member of the EU and has a rather poor standard of living, is at 71.

Scandinavians are once again the leader in this "happy ranking", as well as many others, related to quality of life, transparency and education.

The Finns for the second consecutive year are the happiest people in the world. In spite of the difficult climate conditions in which this people were forced to live. Finns enjoy the best education and the cleanest air.

Finland is followed by other "joyful Vikings" - Denmark, Norway and Iceland.

It is noteworthy that the top ten is fully occupied by Protestant nations - the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada. The only exception is Austria's tenth place.

The Great Powers have no single representative among the happiest 10. Germany / 16 / and Great Britain / 17 /. The US and Russia are 19th and 68 respectively, with the Russians becoming less fortunate. For one year they lost 9 positions. In 2018 the country was 59th.

The most miserable are South Sudan, which is at the last 156th place before it is the Central African Republic and Afghanistan.

The World Happiness Report includes 156 countries. When assessing happiness, indicators such as life expectancy, social support, corruption, and others have been taken into account. The report was commissioned by the United Nations. The first such survey was done in 2012.