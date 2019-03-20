There Are 23 billion Smart Devices in the World, Their Number is Expected to Triple by 2025

There are currently 23 billion smart devices in the world and their number is expected to triple by 2025, said Dimitar Margaritov, chairman of the Commission for Consumer Protection, on the TV channel "Europe", referring to data from a survey of Consumer International, which brings together over 200 non-governmental organizations in the field from all over the world.

The comment is on today's high-level summit in Paris to discuss the future European Union consumer policy, where one of the main topics is related to this type of product, Econ.bg writes.

He emphasized that, especially in recent years, European legislation has achieved high levels of consumer protection in the digital environment.

,,When we talk about the challenges of applying consumer legislation to the global economy, and in particular regarding consumer data when using smart devices, we should pay attention not only to the opportunities but also the risks'', Margaritov stresses.

He noted that alongside administrative controls, serious progress was also made in the investigation of cybercrime related to consumer affairs.

"There are technologies already in place that respond adequately to the rapid development of the digital market and allow them to reach the perpetrators of such criminal acts.

Smart products will be distributed more and more, will work in connectivity, and will become increasingly widespread in a wide range of applications, benefiting the system as a whole and helping consumers in their everyday lives. The risks have always existed on the market - whether we are talking about smart or conventional devices - it was, and surely there will be unfair commercial practices in the future. But the adequacy and timely counteraction of threats to the development of what the new life calls for must be in place so that institutions can effectively do their job'', Margaritov concluded.