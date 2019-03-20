Around 1.3 million Pensioners in Bulgaria Will Receive Additional BGN 40 to Their Easter Pensions
1,322,300 pensioners will receive a supplement to their pensions for April, the press service of the Cabinet said. The supplementary amount to the pension is BGN 40 and will be paid to pensioners whose pension or the sum of the pensions together with the supplements and compensations for them in April is up to BGN 348 including the amount of the poverty line for 2019.
For the payment of the supplements to Easter pensions, the government will allocate an additional BGN 52 894 700 in the state social security budget.
The funds are secured at the expense of the restructuring of expenditure and / or transfers to the central budget for 2019.
