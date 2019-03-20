Bulgarian PM Will Participate in the Regular Meeting of the European Council on 21 and 22 March

Prime Minister Borissov and President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani will open exhibition space "Atanas Burov" in EP, reported NOVA TV.



Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will participate in the regular European Council meeting, which will be held on 21 and 22 March in Brussels. On Thursday, the EU-27 EU Heads of State and Government will hold a meeting to discuss the latest developments after the UK notification under Article 50.

Before the opening of the working session of the Council, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani will open the ''Atanas Burov'' exhibition space in the EP building. For the first time in the history of the EU institutions, a part of the European Parliament will be named after a Bulgarian famous figure. Atanas Burov is a European democrat who worked hard to introduce modern European practices in Bulgaria. The decision to name part of the EP's central building in Brussels by Atanas Burov was endorsed by the leadership of the European Parliament at the end of last year at the initiative of Bulgarian MEPs.

On March 22, the leaders of the member states will meet the Prime Ministers of Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein and the Kingdom of Norway to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the creation of the European Economic Area.

Later in the European Council's second working session, the Heads of State and Government of the EU will discuss the strengthening of the European economic base, climate change, the upcoming EU-China Summit, and ways to combat disinformation.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of Romania, who is the current rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, is expected to tell the leaders about the work and progress on the priorities of the Romanian Presidency.