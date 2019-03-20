Major Repairs Started in the 'Orlandovtsi' Quarter of Sofia

Bulgaria: Major Repairs Started in the 'Orlandovtsi' Quarter of Sofia

The repair on the street "Kamenodelska" in the Orlandovtsi district have already started.

Since then, the trams there are no longer moving, but the citizens will have a temporary bus service. The repair is financed by EU funds and amounts to BGN 8.2 million. It is part of Sofia's major project, which includes the reconstruction of the tramway 5 and Tsar Boris III Boulevard and the purchase of new trams.

New railway, new asphalt pavement, replacement of street lighting and the contact network and new pipeline will be built.

The tram line 3, 4 and 18 is temporarily changed, and the whole street will be closed for traffic after June. The repair will be in four stages and is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Tags: reconstruction, Orlandovtsi, sofia, repair, tram, traffic
