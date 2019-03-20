Earthquake Measuring 4.9 Shakes France

The epicentre of the earthquake was about 5 km from Montendre in the Charente-Maritime department in southwestern France.

An earthquake measuring 4.9 magnitude  on the Richter scale was registered in France at about 11:00 local time.

From a Euro-Mediterranean seismic center reported that the epicenter of the earthquake is located 59 km from Bordeaux and is at a depth of 2 km.

There are currently no data on injured people or material damage, reported NOVA TV. 

 

