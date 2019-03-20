5 Technological Advancements in Eyeglasses You Don’t Know About

Many people associate eyeglasses with cutting-edge technology. As we can see, smartphones get smarter, and cars go greener, eyewear seems comparatively the same. This notion is dead wrong because opticians and materials experts are pushing the boundaries of what eyeglasses can do.

In 2012, a study conducted by Kingsley Consulting said that a United states glass wearer would save about ,000 in his lifetime if his/her eyeglasses are bought online. With the hassle-free services and features that most sites offer their potential customers, it will not be wrong to say that an online store purchase is undoubtedly a lot safer than any walk-in eyeglass store.

Image source: grandviewresearch.com (North America eyewear market growth by 2024 in spectacles, contact lenses, and sunglasses.

Listed here are 5 examples of high-tech eyeglasses already on the market or in the near future.

Augmented Reality Eyeglasses

Smartphone applications have been using augmented reality, or AR, for many years.

Image source: arpost.co

People find constellations by positioning their smartphones up to the sky or make an effort to catch digital creatures in their areas. Apart from some preliminary forays by Snap and Google, AR has not made its way into eyeglasses…yet.

Image source: QZ.com

There is without any doubt a lot of possibility of augmented reality eyeglasses. Think about strolling down to busy streets or being able to quickly see star ratings of dining places in your sight view. Love taking photos? Just command your eyeglasses to picture exactly what is in front of you. Although there is still a lot of work to be done, AR is actually on the nominee list of up-and-coming eyeglasses revolutions.

Ballistic Eyewear

The majority of eyeglass lenses tend to be sturdy enough for normal use and may endure dings and scratches. There's a better option for those who need extra protection, for example, police or active-duty military services: ballistic eyeglasses.

Image source: safetyglassesusa.com

Most of these lenses withstand high-velocity effects from tiny projectiles - essential to protect vision from shrapnel. Without any ballistic lenses, individuals who on a regular basis put themselves in harm could be specifically susceptible to eye traumas. Many eyeglasses companies sell ballistic spectacles, shades, and goggles of different strengths.

Self-Focusing Lenses

Now in advancement, self-focusing lenses make the automated adjustments possible for the particular power of the prescription. Most of these adjustments are small, but the technologies can make life easier for those who have specific eyesight issues, for example, presbyopia.

Image source: scientificamerican.com

In one method, a sensing unit measures the actual distance between pupils to find out while a person is trying to focus a close object. An electrical current impacts a liquid-crystal coating in the lens; this alters its indicative index. The end result? Super-futuristic eyeglasses can easily adjust with the eyes.

High-Performance Sports Eyeglasses

If necessity is the mother of invention, it is no surprise that sports eyewear is at the forefront of developments.

Image source: mensjournal.com

VSP’s innovation research laboratory was not too long ago given the job of helping Nike create top-of-the-line sports eyewear for athletes.

Gold-Coated Astronaut Visors

Space is usually not easy on our eyes. Astronauts use heavy spacesuits and headgear to protect themselves from the well-below freezing temperatures, deadly radiation, and vacuum; it is actually not shocking that astronaut visor brought the new product line in eyewear technologies.

Image source: minecraft.net

Astronaut headgear visors tend to be lined in a thin stratum of gold, which usually, apart from looking nice, also protects the vision from most ultraviolet rays. This face shield reflects light but does not make it easy for heat to flee into space, making a comfortable setting inside the spacesuit.

Astronauts should also be concerned about micrometeoroids, small bits of debris and rock that hit the headgear at high rates of speed (think countless miles-per-hour). NASA is working on creating the sturdiest helmet to protect their astronauts from such high speed rocks and debris.