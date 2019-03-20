Increase of Salaries of Healthcare Professionals in Sofia' Emergency Hospital "Pirogov"

The basic salaries of health care professionals, including nurses, midwives, rehabilitators at Pirogov University Hospital will be increased by BGN 60 to BGN 90 from 1 April. This provides an annex to the Collective Labor Agreement, signed by the trade union organization of CITUB in the healthcare facility, announced the press center of CITUB.

Thus a nurse in a ward will receive at least BGN 920 instead of the current BGN 830. The nurses in a nursery or clinic will receive a minimum wage of BGN 950 instead of BGN 875. The nurses during operation will receive at least 980 BGN, specified by CITUB.

This increase surpasses the industry agreement and is proof that with proper financial management and with good social dialogue each hospital can not only reach these pay levels but also overtake them, the chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions health care Ivan Kakalov said in the press release.