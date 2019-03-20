Montana Received Nearly BGN 11 Million to Stimulate Households for More Ecological Heating

Over the next four and a half years, Montana will spend 10.7 million leva from the Environment Operational Program to stimulate households in the municipality to go for more environmentally friendly heating options than existing wood and coal stoves. The Financing Contract was signed on Tuesday by Eco Minister Nino Dimov and Montana Mayor Zlatko Zhivkov.

The money is intended to replace household heating appliances using solid fuel appliances with alternative heating forms to reduce air pollution in the city.

Separately signed contracts with the mayors of Pleven and Smolyan Georg Spartanski and Nikolay Melemb, providing a total of BGN 533 390 from the same Europrogram. This money should be geared to local conditions and effective measures to increase air cleanliness and to reduce the harmful effects on human health and the environment. The implementation period is 18 months.