A New Third Candidate is Ready to Take Part in CEZ's Bulgarian Business Deal

A new third-party buyer may enter the bid for the deal for the Bulgarian business of the energy company CEZ. The parent company is already negotiating with the company interested in Prague, it is clear from information confirmed by "24 hours".

That is why the local newspaper Lidove noviny writes, citing company vice-president Tomasz Plesac. "At the moment, we have a signed contract and two candidates, and we will find out what's waiting for us in the next few weeks and months, and then we can appreciate the other two offers that I suppose to get," he says.

"According to what they write, we will decide or we will continue with one of these two candidates in an exclusive phase to sign a new contract, which would mean excluding the old candidates," says Plesac. However, he emphasized that the Bulgarian "Inercom" is still on the agenda, but the company will have to cope with the refusal of the CPC to acquire. The case is due to be dealt with in May. So far it is not clear who is the candidate who is ready to get involved in the deal. Next month, he will make his offer alongside the other candidate - India Power.