Bulgarian Railways BDZ Provides Services for People with Disabilities

"BDZ-Passenger Transport" provides services for people with disabilities and persons with reduced mobility, announced the press center of the company. From there, they remind their clients that in order to provide service with specialized wagons it is necessary to pre-order the service in the Bulgarian Red Cross from where the information about the trip to the national railway carrier is sent.

Thus, train coaches include specialized wagons for each individual voyage requested. They have separate rooms and bathrooms relevant to international standards. Some of the sleeping wagons, which move in the night fast trains, have two cabins for transporting people with reduced mobility.

The company carries out specialized transport services with the availability of 15 diesel and 21 electric wagons that run on different routes in the country. Each wagon is equipped with a movable folding ramp. When traveling with these trains, no pre-order is required. Upgrading and disembarking services are provided by the transport staff.

In order to provide an accessible environment for the railway transport National Railway Infrastructure Company has equipped thirteen railway stations in the country - Sofia, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Varna, Burgas, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Pleven, Shumen, Pazardzhik, Sliven, Yambol, Vidin and Vratsa.