The Astronomical Spring is Coming

The astronomical spring in Bulgaria this year will be on March 20 at 23:58.

The sun, in its apparent movement in the ecliptic, crosses the spring equatorial point, and from the southern hemisphere passes into the north. This is also one of the two days of the year where the day and night are approximately equal in duration.

The period from the beginning of the astronomical spring to the beginning of the next astronomical spring is 365,24219 days. The spring equinox or the first spring day may be on different dates in different years - 19th, 20th or 21st March. The reason is the different length of the year according to the Gregorian calendar, as well as the geographical situation.

At the end of March, we will move to summer time. At 3.00 hours on March 31, we must set our clocks one hour ahead.