The Police Found Dead the Man who Killed his Wife in Botevgrad

March 20, 2019, Wednesday
The police found dead the man who killed his wife yesterday evening in front of their family home in Botevgrad, the police said.
 
The man was found around 3am in the morning. It is supposed to be suicide with a legally owned hunting weapon.

After a family scandal yesterday, 42-year-old Lyubomir Ayarov stabbed with a knife 37-year-old wife Kamelia Mineva. According to investigators, the most likely cause of the killing that has become public is jealousy. The woman's body was found just meters from the tailor's studio where she worked.
 
The family has two children. The woman had a parallel relationship with another man. Police reported that Lubomir had previous criminal records for causing bodily harm.

