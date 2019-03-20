New Ambassador of Bulgaria Begins Diplomatic Mission in Ukraine
Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar received copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of Bulgaria to Ukraine Kostadin Kodzhabashev, reports Ukriinform.
“The newly appointed ambassador of the People's Republic of Bulgaria to Ukraine, Mr. Kostadin Kodzhabashev, handed over copies of credentials today,” Bodnar wrote on Facebook.
The deputy minister promised to work together with the newly appointed ambassador on strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Bulgaria.
