Murder in Botevgrad: Man Suspected of Stabbing his Wife to Death

Crime | March 20, 2019, Wednesday // 08:42| Views: | Comments: 0
The police is searching for a 42 year-old man from the town of Botevgrad, West Bulgaria, Sofia district, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior announced on 19th of March. The stabbing was reported on the emergency line 112 about 17.30, reports BNT. 

Teams of the police teams and the emergency medical assistance were immediately sent to the murder scene. They established the death of the 37-year-old woman.

According to initial data, a 42-year-old man from the town fatally stabbed his wife in a domestic scandal. Police action was initiated to investigate the suspect, as well as a criminal investigation on the crime scene.

