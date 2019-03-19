Spring Cleaning Campaign in Sofia Begins

The traditional spring cleaning campaign of the Metropolitan Municipality begins on March 20, 2019 and will continue until April 15.

The campaign will take place in two stages:

• First stage: "Participate and clean up your neighborhood" from 20th to 31st of March - cleaning the areas around the residential buildings, single-family houses, parking lots, state and municipal institutions, parks, children's and sports grounds, school yards, childcare facilities, painting of electrical boards, etc.''

• Second Stage: "Clean and Green Sofia without Plastic Waste" from 1st to 15th April - cleaning and landscaping of municipal territories, streets and boulevards and river basins - for prevention of flood risks.

An organization for coordination of the spring cleaning activity was established, added by Sofia Municipality.



On the phone of the Operational Center 987 55 55 and 937 75 66 during the campaign the citizens will be able to submit their signals, proposals, etc. for the time from 09.00 to 17.00.