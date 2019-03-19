Intelligent Transport System Will Be Built on Trakia Motorway
Two companies applied for the construction of an intelligent transport system on the Trakia highway. The value of the order is over 7 million BGN without VAT.
The project envisages in the "Trayanovi Vrata" tunnel a unique system for automatic identification of incidents in Bulgaria. It will allow traffic to be redirected to one of the two tunnel tubes when an incident occurs in the other. The facility will feature new LED lighting, traffic lights, signaling, weather stations.
A total of 40 electronic signs will be installed along the motorway route, through which drivers will be informed about a road event and alternative routes.
The project involves the installation of cameras for average speed measurement and traffic monitoring, as well as vehicle weighing sensors.
