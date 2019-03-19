On March 31, GERB Will Submit its List of Candidates For MEPs

On March 31, GERB Will Submit its List of Candidates For MEPs

On March 31, GERB will formally submit its list of candidates for MEPs. This was announced by the chairman of the GERB National Electoral Staff Tsvetan Tsvetanov during a meeting with the regional coordinators of the party in the country, the GERB press center announced.


  "In the beginning of April, we will announce what will be the slogan of the GERB PP for the forthcoming campaign for the European vote and next we will present the party's platform for the European elections through which we will inform the society about our priorities and ideas for the development of the country and the future of the European Union'',Tsvetanov informed. According to him, the election program of GERB will focus on the similarity between the views and ambitions of GERB and EPP.

During the meeting, the readiness for the forthcoming elections of the GERB structures, the calendar of party events before and during the election campaign and organizational issues were discussed.

 

