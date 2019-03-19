41% of Bulgarians do not trust NATO, according to a sociological survey on the topic. Trust in the Alliance has been expressed by 38%. On an experimental question - Should Bulgaria leave NATO, 45% responded negatively and 26% positive.



In recent years there has been a rise in confidence in the Bulgarian army, the data show. The survey found confidence of 47% in the Bulgarian army, 35% of respondents said no confidence in the Bulgarian army.



The data is a large-scale youth survey in Bulgaria, commissioned by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, conducted by Gallup International and analyzed by the Institute of Sociology Ivan Hadjiiski. They were presented by the director of Gallup International Parvan Simeonov during a discussion about the new security challenges in Bulgaria.