Norwegian Student Stabbed a Teacher and Three Other School Officials

Bulgaria: Norwegian Student Stabbed a Teacher and Three Other School Officials

A student injured a teacher and three staff members at a school in Oslo, Nova TV reported, citing BGNews. The four employees at the Bringeng School were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The boy was arrested and the police did not find an immediate motive. Police officers have begun an investigation and talked with witnesses, Sven Christie Lee said at Oslo police headquarters.

According to a study by the Norwegian Educational Association last year, one in five teachers was the victim of violence.

