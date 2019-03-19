Bulgarian Climber Atanas Skatov will Try to Climb Seventh Peak over 8000m

Climber Atanas Skatov is heading for a new expedition, and in April he will try to climb the third highest peak in the world, Kanchenjunga (8586 m). He announced that he had not studied the peak, reports Dnevnik.



"I do not like exploring the peaks in advance, and now again this is the case - I have not studied it, I want to go and feel it all, it all depends on whether the mountain will allow you," Skatov told bTV.



"It will be my 17th expedition, you can never be prepared to the maximum, there can always be surprises, but you have to think positively, and I believe everything will be perfect and I will succeed," he continued.



According to him, Kanchenjunga is a dangerous peak. "I plan to climb without the use of artificial oxygen, which further makes the experience more difficult," Skatov said.

The Bulgarian has climbed six peaks of 8000m, twice Everest. On May 13, 2018 he climbed the sixth peak over 8000m- Cho Oyu (8188 m), which was also his first solo ascent without using supplemental oxygen.



His striving is to climb all 14 eight-thousandths. His intention was after Kanchenjunga in the summer to turn to another two eight-thousandths.



Skatov stressed that it is very difficult for him to seek funding and thanked for the support he has received since autumn.



On May 21, 2014, Boyan Petrov became the first Bulgarian to climb Kanchenjunga.