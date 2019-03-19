Bulgarian Citizen Attacked Passersby and Policeman in a Park in Rome

A Bulgarian citizen has caused panic in the largest park in Rome, Villa Pamphili, reports the Italian edition il Giornale and 24 hours.

A young man, who was subsequently found out to be a Bulgarian citizen, struck two adult passers-by.

First attacked one of the victims. Another man rushed after the Bulgarian to stop him. Meanwhile, he hit another adult passerby and fled again. An attempt to stop him an Italian called the accidentally passing patrol car of the police, which followed the trail of the Bulgarian. Three other uniformed teams came to aid.

The attacker's detention operation proved to be more difficult than predicted because the man, in addition to being over-excited, did not speak Italian and had no papers. Fighting resistance in the arrest, the Bulgarian wounded the policeman who put his handcuffs.

